Training Options for Dogs and Cats

Ruby learned basic commands like sit, stay, hold, and fetch, how to walk properly on a leash, and how to socialize with other dogs. Training also strengthened their bond. "My pup and I have grown so much closer since taking her to training," Boll says.

"I'm the proud mom of a gorgeous American bulldog named Ruby," says Steph Boll, who lives in Portland, OR. "I knew she needed an active, structured, disciplined lifestyle to thrive." Boll, who edits a fitness blog for women called Spikes and Heels, enrolled Ruby in an 8-week obedience training class.

A well-trained pet is a happy pet. Training your dog or cat can give them confidence, help them feel comfortable in different situations, and create a strong bond with you.

Getting Started

Whether you want to teach a new puppy basic commands, socialize or exercise your dog, or find help with a behavior problem, you have many options and can start early.

"Many pet owners don't realize they can start training their dog or cat when they arrive home," says Michelle Burch, DVM, a veterinarian with Safe Hounds Pet Insurance in Decatur, AL. That's usually around 8 weeks for puppies. You can train kittens as young as 4 weeks, even if they're still with their mother.

You can choose group classes, private lessons, or day training.

Group classes. Group training is good for pets that need help with basic manners and skills. Many groups cater to young puppies and teach basic commands like sit, down, and come. They're also good for pets who need socialization, including young puppies.

Private sessions. If your dog or cat needs more specialized training, you may want to try one-on-one classes. They'll get more attention from a trainer and they can work on specific obedience behaviors. If your pet has a behavior problem, private sessions are usually best.

Day training. Some trainers offer private lessons at their facility or at your house, where you're not involved. They come to your home when you're at work, or you drop your pet off at their facility for a long period of time. They do the training, then you follow up by learning the skills yourself and practicing them with your dog.

Group classes are good for teaching and socializing your dog in a supervised setting, says Morgan Rivera, a certified placement and transport coordinator for the Humane Society of the United States Animal Rescue Team in Gaithersburg, MD. But they tend to be less advanced if you're looking to teach your dog more than the basics.

"One-on-one training can be excellent for developing or deepening the bond you have with your dog and also working on more complex behaviors," Rivera says. But unlike groups, they don't help dogs develop social skills that help them thrive in their communities.