More Pets Being Poisoned by Cannabis

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With marijuana now legal in many U.S. states, some veterinarians are seeing more cases of cannabis poisoning in dogs and other pets, according to a new survey.

The poll, of 251 vets in Canada and the United States, found that those incidents usually end well: Most animals recover quickly, without needing a hospital stay.

But in some cases, more intense treatment is needed. And a small number of pets die after ingesting marijuana.

Veterinarians who were not involved in the study said it all sounds familiar.

"We have seen an increase [in cannabis poisoning] in the past five years or so," said Dr. Tasia Ludwik, a critical care specialist at the University of Minnesota's Veterinary Medical Center, in St. Paul. "I'd say we average about five or six cases a week."

Dogs, not surprisingly, account for most marijuana poisonings, though cats, ferrets and horses sometimes fall victim, too. The typical incident involves a curious pup who finds brownies, butter or other tempting treats that have marijuana as a secret ingredient.

In general, vets can readily spot the signs and symptoms of a "pot puppy," according to Dr. Elizabeth Rozanski, a critical care veterinarian at Tufts University's Foster Hospital for Small Animals, in Massachusetts.

"They usually come in stumbling, disoriented and dribbling urine," Rozanski said.

It's a scary situation for owners, the vets said, since they often think their pup is suffering a life-threatening condition. But after some questioning — namely, whether the animal could've gotten hold of marijuana — the cause becomes clear.

In the new study, published online April 20 in the journal PLOS ONE, most vets did not report any changes in the number of marijuana poisonings they'd seen in recent years. But about 40% did report a shift — almost always an increase.

That's in line with studies from the past few years that have found rising rates of cannabis poisoning among pets in the United States and Canada. Canada legalized recreational marijuana in 2018; in the United States, medical marijuana is legal in most states, while 18 states and Washington, D.C., have also legalized recreational use.