Experts Offer Holiday Safety Tips for Pets

Dec. 13, 2021 -- While the upcoming flurry of holiday parties, house guests, and firework celebrations, should be a time for cheer and laughter, they can be incredibly stressful for our pets. New sights and smells, combined with schedule changes and an influx of strangers into the home, can trigger anxiety or aggression resulting in dog bites, if warning signs go unrecognized. According to a recent CDC study, approximately 1 in 73 Americans are bitten by dogs annually, with 800,000 of those 4.5 million bites requiring medical treatment. And, unfortunately, the majority of these serious incidents occur during the holiday season, reports the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America (BRCA), a network of specialized reconstructive plastic surgeons. To ensure your holiday season is every bit merry and bite-free, follow these easy steps:

Preventative Measures To protect pets and guests alike, “You need to outthink your pet and think for your guests,” says Mark Brucker, DVM, owner of Acute Veterinary Care of Martinez, GA. “Common sense has to prevail.” Formulate a plan for your pet well in advance of your first holiday party or trip, as animals need time to adjust to new routines, locations, and strangers. When families gather at yours for #Christmas and #Hanukkah, it’s a good idea to remind your guests what your #furbaby cannot eat.



Toxic food for dogs #pets #petadvice #dogs #safety #toxicfood#SandbanksWalkies #dogwalker 🐾 https://t.co/KJo8kPIcXL — SandbanksWalkies (@beachwalkies) December 4, 2018 Have young children? Set aside time to discuss your party plan with them, too. While they might want the family pet to participate in each activity, coach them through your new safety measures. “Do not anthropomorphize your pet and think, ‘He has to enjoy Christmas with me or else he will be sad,’” Brucker says. Remind them, your pet will be happiest in a safe place, free from anxiety and loud noises. A hesitant spouse or partner? Let them know you could lose your homeowner’s insurance if your dog bites someone at home!