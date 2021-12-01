Recall: Pet Food Blamed in Death of 70 Dogs

TUESDAY, Jan. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There's an expanded nationwide recall of Sportmix pet food products underway, after links were found between a mold-borne toxin in the food and the deaths of 70 dogs, with 80 other dogs being sickened, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

The announcement expands upon a recall first issued on Dec. 30 by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. At the time, the company said that at least 28 dogs had already died after eating Sportmix pet food.

Testing of the pet food products conducted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture found "very high levels of aflatoxins," the FDA noted.

Aflatoxins are toxins produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus. They can trigger very serious illness in pets, and these poisons can be present even if the food doesn't appear to be moldy.

On Monday, after reports of at least 70 canine deaths tied to the tainted food, Midwestern "expanded the recall to include all pet foods containing corn and manufactured in the company's Oklahoma plant, and having an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022," the FDA said in its statement.

The agency said not all of the dog deaths have been confirmed as caused by aflatoxin, but the FDA also stressed that "this count is approximate and may not reflect the total number of pets affected."

The agency said it is conducting an ongoing investigation at the Oklahoma manufacturing facility.

In the meantime, consumers can go to the FDA site for a complete list of recalled Sportmix products. If consumers find the product in their home, they should "consult their veterinarian, especially if the pet is showing signs of illness," the FDA said. "The pet owner should remove the food and make sure no other animals have access to the recalled product."

Signs of aflatoxin illness in pets include:

lethargy

loss of appetite

vomiting

jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage)

diarrhea

Aflatoxins can attack and damage the liver over time, potentially causing liver failure and death.