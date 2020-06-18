Is Raw or Homemade Food Good for Your Pet?

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Loving pet parents only want the finest fare for their furry friends, but with a dizzying array of choices, it's hard to know which pet diet is best. Raw food is all the rage, but is it really better than commercial kibble or homemade?

Owners are trying to figure this out. New research found that only 13% of dog owners and about one-third of cat owners exclusively fed their pets conventional pet foods as their main meals all of the time.

Nearly two-thirds of dogs and about half of cats were given homemade meals at least some of the time. And more than two-thirds of pooches and more than half of kitties sometimes got raw meals.

"Fewer dogs and cats are being fed conventional, heat-processed foods," said study author Dr. Sarah Dodd, a veterinarian and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Guelph Ontario Veterinary College in Canada.

The study included surveys from more than 3,600 pet owners from countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Commercial pet diets have only been around for a few decades, and one of the reasons these products were developed was an increased interest in animals' well-being. Pets have evolved to become part of the family and people wanted to provide a more balanced diet with better nutrition," Dodd explained.

She said typical grocery store or pet store foods are generally fine, but there's really no single best diet for your pets. "There's nothing wrong with feeding different food sources, providing that you can obtain assurance that the diet meets nutritional requirements."

And, diets need to be safe.

Raw foods carry bacteria risk

Dodd said the biggest concern with a raw food diet is the potential for infections -- both to pets and to their human family.

Dodd said it's important to consider the source of the foods. "Predatory animals like a gray wolf are hunting animals and then immediately consuming them. That [hunted] animal has been free-roaming, not confined in a dirty yard. It's not coming from a feedlot, covered in feces, where there's a potential for contamination that you would not see with a wild animal. And, then when processed to make a ground product, there's more potential for contamination," she explained.