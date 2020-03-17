Lab Animals Find New Homes Through Adoption

March 16, 2020 -- George spent the first 4 years of his life in a research laboratory in Virginia. "I picked him up in suburban Washington, D.C., just hours out of the research lab,” says George’s adopted mom, Gail Thomssen.

Two-year old Teddy was one of 32 beagles put up for adoption after being released from a Michigan lab last April.

Eight hundred families applied to adopt them through the Michigan Humane Society. Greta Rubello, Teddy’s adopted mom, says she feels like she won the lottery.

“We had to acknowledge that this pet was, this dog was used in a study and may suffer some ill health effects,” she says. “He definitely could develop something, but he’s very healthy at this point and we’ve had him for almost a year.”

The FDA uses a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and some farm animals, to test the safety and effectiveness of drugs, vaccines and other biologics, and medical devices.

Still, 95% of all of animals in research are mice and rats bred in the lab.

According to the agency nearly 2,000 animals regulated by the Animal Welfare Act were used or bred for research in 2018. More than a quarter of them had some type of pain or distress.

In November, the agency approved an internal policy that allows research animals to be adopted.

“The FDA has supported and continues to support the transfer, adoption, or retirement of FDA-owned research study animals that have completed their assigned studies and meet applicable eligibility criteria,” FDA spokesperson Monique Richards told WebMD.

The FDA in November created rules on what makes animals fit “for adoption, retirement and transfer.”

Richards says all animals simply are not suited for being adopted.

“Certain studies may require euthanasia to allow tissue collection and analysis, in order to gain important information needed to prevent human and animal suffering for many life-threatening diseases,” she says.

The agency’s veterinarians help decide which animals can be adopted, but none have been since November.