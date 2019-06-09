Avoid All Pig-Ear Dog Treats: U.S. Officials

FRIDAY, Sept. 6, 2019 -- Dog owners should not buy or feed any pig ears to their pets, U.S. health officials said in an update on a salmonella outbreak linked to pig-ear dog treats that's sickened 143 people in 35 states.

Of those cases, 33 have resulted in hospitalizations and 26 have involved children, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday, CBS News reported.

There have been five separate recalls of pig-ear dog treats in the United States, and the CDC and FDA issued a general warning against all pig-ear treats as they conduct an investigation.

That warning extends to pig-ear treats people may already have in their homes.

The CDC said that tests have detected "many different strains in salmonella in pig ears from various brands and suppliers," and that "handling these treats could make people sick; eating the treats could make dogs sick," CBS News reported.

So far, no single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats linked with the outbreak has been identified, according to the CDC.

In people, salmonella infection causes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In some cases, it can cause more serious symptoms. In pets, salmonella infection can cause lethargy, diarrhea, fever and vomiting, CBS News reported.