FDA: More Food-Related Heart Disease in Pets

THURSDAY, June 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- More than 500 reports of heart disease in dogs and cats linked to some pet foods have been confirmed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

The cases of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) -- 515 in dogs and nine in cats -- were logged between January 2014 and April 2019. Some of the reports involved more than one pet in a household, so the total number of pets affected is likely higher, the agency added.

"We know it can be devastating to suddenly learn that your previously healthy pet has a potentially life-threatening disease like DCM," said Dr. Steven Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine. "That's why the FDA is committed to continuing our collaborative scientific investigation into the possible link between DCM and certain pet foods.

"Our ongoing work in this area is a top priority for the FDA, and as our investigation unfolds and we learn more about this issue, we will make additional updates to the public," Solomon said in an agency news release.

"In the meantime, because we have not yet determined the nature of this potential link, we continue to encourage consumers to work closely with their veterinarians … to select the best diet for their pets' needs," Solomon advised.

Canine DCM is a disease of a dog's heart muscle that often leads to congestive heart failure. The underlying cause of DCM is unknown, but genetics are believed to be a factor.

Large and giant breed dogs such as Great Danes, Newfoundlands, Irish wolfhounds, Saint Bernards and Doberman pinschers are typically affected, but many cases of DCM being reported to the FDA have involved smaller breeds of dogs, hinting at something other than a genetic cause, the agency explained.

In July 2018, the agency first suggested a possible association between canine DCM and certain types of dog foods. The FDA's latest update now lists the most frequently identified dog food brands linked with DCM.

The brands and the number of DCM cases they're connected with are: Acana, 67; Zignature, 64; Taste of the Wild, 53; 4Health and Earthborn Holistic, 32 each; Blue Buffalo, 31; Nature's Domain, 29; Fromm, 24; Merrick, 16; California Natural and Natural Balance, 15 each; Orijen, 12; Nature's Variety, 11; NutriSource, Nutro, and Rachael Ray Nutrish, 10 each.