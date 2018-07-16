Can Dogs Keep Kids from Getting Allergies?

July 16, 2018 -- We’ve known for years that dogs, with their floppy ears, slobbery tongues, and faithful dispositions, were good for our mental and physical health. But now scientists believe those health benefits go even deeper.

Researchers are examining dog and people germs and finding that bacteria living on and within dogs may be one more way that man’s best friend is guarding human health.

Over the past 5 years, many studies have looked at dog ownership, human health, and the human microbiome -- the billions of healthy bacteria that live in and on the body. None of the research is has the final word on the matter, but scientists believe the results say it’s likely that dogs make bacteria in the home and the body more diverse, and therefore help strengthen the immune system.

“There is now some confidence that dogs are providing some kind of protective benefit,” says Se Jin Song, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of San Diego Knight Lab, which is doing one of the largest studies of the human microbiome in the country.

Between 500 and 1,000 species of microbes live inside the human gut. Scientists believe they play an important role in the immune system and in keeping the body’s metabolism healthy. Studies also show that the diversity of the types of microbes matter and that a person’s environment can have an impact on that diversity, says John DiBaise, MD, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ.

“The microbiome is affected by internal and external factors,” he says.

The fact that Americans spend more than 90% of their time indoors could be a reason why more people have gotten asthma and allergies, scientists say. Without exposure to a diversity of bacteria, the body’s immune system may miss out on a step in learning to differentiate between dangerous and harmless bacteria. This “hygiene” theory has emerged over the past decade, after at least a dozen studies showed that children born into families with significant farm animal exposure had fewer instances of asthma, compared with those that had no exposure to farm animals.