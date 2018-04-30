Can Fido Fetch the Fountain of Youth?

TUESDAY, May 15, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Humanity's search for a fountain of youth stretches back centuries, but modern scientists hope new research in dogs might be barking up the right tree.

The Dog Aging Project is looking at a drug known as rapamycin, which is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in people with cancer or who've had organ transplants.

One known action of the drug is to suppress the immune system, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute. But paradoxically, a study by drug maker Novartis also found rapamycin appeared to boost the immune function of folks aged 65 and older.

Although it may not be clear how the drug works, researchers know the medication has extended the lives of yeast, flies and worms by about 25 percent. It has also lengthened the lives of mice, even when given at older ages, the researchers noted.

In dogs, the researchers now hope to add about 20 percent more to the animals' ball-chasing time on Earth.

What about humans? Right now, Matt Kaeberlein, leader of the Dog Aging Project, said, "It's complete speculation, but with something like rapamycin, we might get 10 to 15, maybe as much as 20 years. And in most people, they would be healthy additional years."

He explained that it's harder to compare the life spans of humans and mice, but he expects to get a "much better feel for overall health from dogs than in mice." But research on animals often does not produce the same results in humans.

Kaeberlein is co-director of the University of Washington Medicine's Nathan Shock Center of Excellence in the Basic Biology of Aging.

Dogs age in a similar manner to humans, just faster, he explained. Dogs age about seven times faster than humans do, with large dogs aging even faster, he said. So, researchers can follow the dogs for their whole life span, to see if an intervention is able to slow aging.

Dogs also offer the advantage of living in the same environments as people do. "That's just not something we can capture in lab studies," Kaeberlein said.