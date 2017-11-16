Pet Alert: Euthanasia Drug Found in Wet Dog Food

Feb. 15, 2018 -- A major producer of popular dog food brands has voluntarily withdrawn products over concerns they include a drug used to euthanize animals.

J.M. Smucker Co. said it has pulled specific shipments of Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy canned wet dog food.

The move, which is not considered an official recall, came after a Washington, D.C., television station said it had several varieties of dog food tested in an independent lab. Those results, WJLA said, found several products that tested positive for pentobarbital.

The station says the FDA is investigating. An agency spokeswoman could not immediately confirm that any inquiry is underway.

“Veterinarians and animal nutrition specialists, as well as the FDA, have confirmed that extremely low levels of pentobarbital, like the levels reported to be in select shipments, do not pose a threat to pet safety,” J.M. Smucker Co. spokesman Ray Hancart told WebMD in a statement. “However, the presence of this substance at any level is not acceptable to us and not up to our quality standards. We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused.”

Hancart says customers with questions or concerns can call 800-828-9980 or email the company through its website.

Hancart says the company continues to investigate and is “extremely disappointed that pentobarbital was introduced to our supply chain.”

The company has narrowed its focus to a single supplier and one minor ingredient used at a single manufacturing facility.

According to the FDA, a withdrawal happens when a company removes a product from stores over a “minor violation that would not be subject to legal action by the FDA.” A recall is when products are removed or corrected over what “the FDA considers to be in violation of the laws it administers and against which the agency would initiate legal action, e.g., seizure.”

The following products are included in the withdrawal:

Gravy Train canned/wet dog food

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks (UPC: 7910052541)

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips (UPC: 7910052542)