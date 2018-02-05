Got a Pet Rat? Watch Out for This Scary New Virus

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Feb. 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Your pet rat could make you very sick by transmitting a virus that's newly emerged in North America, U.S. health officials warn.

Seoul virus is a rat-borne hantavirus that typically causes symptoms that resemble the flu -- fever, headache, muscle pain. In rare cases infection can lead to hospitalization with hemorrhagic fever and kidney failure.

A recent outbreak of Seoul virus among rats -- the first ever in the United States or Canada -- resulted in the spread of the virus across 11 states, said researcher Dr. Barbara Knust. She's a veterinarian and epidemiologist with the Viral Special Pathogens Branch of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the end, the CDC investigators tracked the outbreak to 31 different U.S. locations, most of them either home-based rat-breeding operations or homes with pet rats, according to a Feb. 2 report in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Seoul virus is spread to humans through the urine or feces of rats, either by direct contact with the waste or by breathing in tiny particles stirred up when cleaning their nests, Knust said. The virus also can be spread by bites.

Although the outbreak appears to have died down for now, the CDC is urging rat owners to be careful when handling and cleaning up after their pets.

"We have not diagnosed any more cases of Seoul virus in people since April," Knust said. "However, it's very possible there still could be pet rats out there infected with Seoul virus."

Pet rats have been around for a while, but a new "fancy rat" fad has renewed interest in the animals, Knust said.

"The fancy rat is kind of a new twist on things," Knust explained. "People are getting into different unique color combinations. They're so interested in rats, they're willing to buy rats from overseas. You can indeed buy fancy rats from most pet stores."

Doctors have known about hantaviruses since the Korean War, Knust said, and specifically about the Seoul virus since the early 1980s.