Take Care of Fido: Dog Flu On The Rise

Jan. 25, 2018 -- If you're breathing a sigh of relief that you and yours have stayed healthy during this miserable flu season -- or finally recovered -- not so fast.

Check on Fido.

Canine influenza -- yes, doggie flu -- is upon us.

"Canine flu is currently experiencing intense flare-ups in defined geographic locations," says Amy Glaser, DVM, PhD, director of the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory at Cornell's Animal Health Diagnostic Center, which tracks canine flu.

Canine flu has not been reported in many states yet, although hot spots include northern Kentucky, southern Ohio, and central California, Glaser says. One case has been reported in Michigan.

Dog flu is also not seasonal, meaning your pet could get it anytime. The flare-ups involve the canine influenza strain H3N2, Glaser says, noting it has been found in 46 states since 2015. Another strain known to affect dogs, canine influenza H3N8, is hardly detected anymore, Glaser says.

Still, In the past 45 days, 109 confirmed cases have been reported to Cornell’s animal health center, and California leads the way with 72.There have been more than 2,600 cases since March 2015, with Illinois reporting 965, the most of any state.

Some good news: You apparently can't catch the flu from your dog. ''To date, there is no evidence of transmission of canine influenza viruses from dogs to people, and there has not been a single reported case of human infection with a canine influenza virus,” the CDC says.

Recognizing and Treating Dog Flu

Recognizing dog flu isn't easy, even for vets. A cough or a sneeze can often be the first symptoms, but ''a lot of different things can cause a cough or a sneeze," says Bernadine Cruz, DVM, a veterinarian in Laguna Hills, CA. "Most of the time, dogs with canine influenza do just get over it," she says, often with little or no treatment.

Besides coughing and sneezing, dogs may have a discharge from their nose or eyes, fever, and tiredness.

Most dogs recover within 2 to 3 weeks, the CDC says. Some can get secondary bacterial infections, which make the illness more severe and could trigger pneumonia. The CDC doesn't put an exact number on the fatality rate, but it says the percentage of dogs infected with canine influenza that die ''is very small."