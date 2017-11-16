Your Pets Can't Put Your Aging on 'Paws'

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Dec. 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- In a finding that's sure to ruffle some fur and feathers, scientists report that having a pet doesn't fend off age-related declines in physical or mental health.

"Our results showed that in this sample of almost 9,000 people -- average age 67 years -- for those who owned a pet, no health benefits were found," said study co-author Richard Watt, a professor of epidemiology and public health at University College London.

The British researchers pointed out that some studies have suggested that pets can improve psychological health, perhaps by easing loneliness or providing companionship. Other research has hinted at health benefits such as weight regulation and improved heart health, possibly from having to walk a dog or stress relief from petting a cat.

But the authors of the new study noted that there can be a downside to pet ownership, too: People can feel significant grief and distress after the loss of a beloved pet.

To get a better idea of exactly how much a pet can affect human health and well-being, the researchers recruited the large group of British seniors, 55 percent of whom were women.

One-third of the group had a pet -- 18 percent had a dog, 12 percent had a cat and 3 percent had another pet.

About two years later, the seniors underwent various checks of physical and mental health.

Comparing those who had pets with those who didn't, the researchers found essentially no differences in walking speed, lung function, speed getting out of a chair, grip strength, ability to raise legs or balance. These are all abilities that tend to become harder to do with age.

They also measured three markers of inflammation in the body, and found no differences between the groups.

The study also found no statistically significant differences in memory or depressive symptoms between pet owners and those with no animals. No differences were found between male and female pet owners, either.

But the study did not prove that pets don't boost health among seniors.