FDA: Beware of Bone Treats for Dogs

Nov. 28, 2017 -- The FDA is warning dog owners not to feed their pets chew treats sold as “bone treats” after 90 dogs got sick after eating them, including 15 dogs that died.

The agency says these are treats sold at pet and grocery stores labeled as “ham bones,” “pork femur bones,” “rib bones,” and “smoky knuckle bones.” They may be dried or baked and have smoke or other flavorings added. The agency didn’t say which of the products were involved in the pet deaths and illnesses.

Some of the injuries reported to the FDA include:

Blockage of a dog's stomach or bowels

Choking

Cuts and other wounds in the mouth or throat

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Bleeding from the rectum

To keep your pet safe, the agency also says you shouldn’t give it bones from chicken or other animals from the kitchen table. It also says you should be careful when you throw away turkey or chicken carcasses or beef bones, since dogs are notorious for helping themselves to the kitchen trash.