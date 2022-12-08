The holiday season is often full of good things – family get-togethers, gift-giving, delicious food, and festive decorations. Your pet can be part of the fun, but there are a few things you might need to do to keep them safe – because there’s nothing festive about an unplanned visit to the veterinarian.

Kim Johnson, DVM, an emergency vet in Ventura, CA, recalls a time when a patient brought in her cocker spaniel during the holidays.

“This lady had just returned from Europe and had several ounces of fine French chocolate for gifts,” says Johnson. “She was only gone a few hours and put the chocolate out of reach (so she thought) only to return to find candy wrappers everywhere!”

Johnson and her team were able to get the pup’s tremors and rapid heartbeat under control after some treatment and an overnight stay. But they were lucky, says Johnson. “He had eaten about 3 pounds of chocolate. … Thankfully he was OK.”

So how do you keep your fur kids safe and happy all season?