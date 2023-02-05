A well-trained pet is a happy pet. Training your dog or cat can give them confidence, help them feel comfortable in different situations, and create a strong bond with you. "I'm the proud mom of a gorgeous American bulldog named Ruby," says Steph Boll, who lives in Portland, OR. "I knew she needed an active, structured, disciplined lifestyle to thrive." Boll, who edits a fitness blog for women called Spikes and Heels, enrolled Ruby in an 8-week obedience training class. Ruby learned basic commands like sit, stay, hold, and fetch, how to walk properly on a leash, and how to socialize with other dogs. Training also strengthened their bond. "My pup and I have grown so much closer since taking her to training," Boll says.

Getting Started Whether you want to teach a new puppy basic commands, socialize or exercise your dog, or find help with a behavior problem, you have many options and can start early. "Many pet owners don't realize they can start training their dog or cat when they arrive home," says Michelle Burch, DVM, a veterinarian with Safe Hounds Pet Insurance in Decatur, AL. That's usually around 8 weeks for puppies. You can train kittens as young as 4 weeks, even if they're still with their mother.