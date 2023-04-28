Similar to Humans, Sleep Is Altered for Dogs With Dementia

MONDAY, May 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Like people, man’s best friend can get dementia with aging.

And these older dogs sleep less deeply when they develop the condition, just as people with Alzheimer’s disease do, according to research that included problem-solving tasks and brain wave measurements.

“Our study is the first to evaluate the association between cognitive impairment and sleep using polysomnography -- the same technique as used in sleep studies in people -- in aged dogs,” said senior study author Dr. Natasha Olby, a professor of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at North Carolina State University.

The earliest symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in people typically involve disruptions in sleep rhythms. This may be because of damage to sleep-regulating areas of the brain.

Alzheimer patients show the greatest reduction in slow-wave sleep (SWS), which is a stage of sleep without dreams and with slow “delta” brain waves. Daytime memories are consolidated during this phase.

These patients also spend less time in both REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, in which most dreaming occurs, and non-REM (NREM) sleep.