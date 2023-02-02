THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If your dog is bigger, male and a purebred, it may get a diagnosis of cancer earlier in its life compared to other dogs, a new study finds.

A dog’s size, gender and breed appear to affect its average age at cancer diagnosis, researchers found. This should inform canine cancer screening guidelines, they wrote in the Feb. 1 issue of PLOS ONE.

Cancer kills more adult dogs than any other cause. Detecting it early can provide better treatment options, just like with humans, the authors said in background notes.

Although new noninvasive blood tests for dogs can detect tumor DNA long before other signs of cancer arise, the authors say no formal guidelines exist for when dogs should be screened.

Co-author Jill Rafalko of PetDx in La Jolla, Calif., and colleagues set out to change that.

"Dogs now have a new option for cancer screening called ‘liquid biopsy,’ which, similar to the human version of this test, leverages next-generation sequencing technology to detect multiple types of cancer using a simple blood draw,” Rafalko and her colleagues said in a journal news release.