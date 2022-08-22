Like Humans, a Dog's Odds for Dementia Rises With Age

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Much like humans, dogs can develop dementia as they age -- and that risk climbs by half with every extra year of life in a dog's golden years, new research shows.

The study, of more than 15,000 dogs and their human companions, found that just over 1% had canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD). Similar to the dementia process in humans, CCD causes dogs to gradually develop symptoms such as confusion, anxiety, sleep problems and changes in how they interact with the world.

Among the dogs in the new study, the odds of having CCD climbed with age -- by 52% for every additional year of life after age 10.

In addition, sedentary dogs had a much greater risk than those who stayed frisky into older age. But, experts said, that may be a sign of, rather than a cause of, CCD.

Vets have long known that dogs can show deteriorating memory and thinking abilities in their later years.

"They're not wired all that differently from us," said Dr. Rose Peters, a veterinary neurologist with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign College of Veterinary Medicine.

According to Peters, who was not involved in the new study, the acronym DISHAA is used to sum up the signs that a dog may have CCD:

Disorientation: appearing confused or lost in familiar places, staring blankly at a wall or having difficulty navigating around objects.

Interaction changes: becoming more "clingy" or, alternatively, not wanting to snuggle anymore. Also, becoming less friendly, more irritable or even aggressive around other people or animals.

Sleep changes: restlessness at night, sleeping more during the day or showing otherwise altered sleep/wake cycles.

House-soiling: dogs may stop signaling when they need to go out, and end up going indoors.

Activity changes: showing less interest in play, and instead wandering or pacing aimlessly.

Anxiety: showing signs of separation anxiety, or becoming fearful outdoors or in new environments.

There is a big caveat, though, according to Dr. Stephanie Borns-Weil, a veterinary behaviorist with Tufts University's Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine.