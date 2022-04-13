Should Your Dog Go Vegan?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dogs may be famous meat lovers, but canines who follow a vegan diet might be a bit healthier, a new survey suggests.

British and Australian researchers found that dogs on vegan diets (one without animal products or byproducts) tended to have fewer health problems, based on their guardians' reports, than those who ate "conventional" meat-based products. Owners in the vegan group reported lower rates of obesity, digestive troubles, arthritis and issues with eye and ear health.

Overall, 70% rated their vegan canine companion as "healthy," versus 55% of owners whose dogs ate conventional dog food.

Those numbers, however, do not prove vegan diets are healthier for dogs, according to veterinary nutritionists who reviewed the findings.

"This is really a study of owners' perceptions," said Dr. Julie Churchill, a professor of veterinary nutrition at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine.

It's very likely, Churchill noted, that "pet parents" who give their dogs a vegan diet are themselves vegan. That complicates the survey results for a number of reasons.

Because those individuals believe veganism is the healthiest diet choice, they may see their dogs as healthier. Beyond that, Churchill said, vegan humans probably have generally healthier lifestyles -- including more physical activity for themselves and their dogs.

In general, evidence is lacking that vegan dog foods actually help dogs live longer, healthier lives, said Dr. Joseph Wakshlag, a professor at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Like Churchill, he said the current findings may reflect the perceptions and lifestyles of the humans surveyed, rather than effects of their dogs' diets.

Those caveats made, both veterinarians said it's possible for dogs to get the nutrition they need on a vegan diet. What's critical, they said, is that dogs eat high-quality commercial products that are formulated to meet their nutrient requirements.

Dogs do need a lot of protein, Churchill said, and that's easier to achieve with meat sources. Vegan diets need to be more carefully crafted to meet that goal. If you want to use vegan commercial products, she advised talking to your veterinarian about your dog's nutritional needs, and which products will meet them.