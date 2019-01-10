Raw Dog Food May Pose Salmonella Threat

Sept. 20, 2019 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to give dogs frozen Performance Dog Raw Pet Food because it has tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Tests of two lots from Bravo Packing, Inc., the maker of the pet food, found Salmonella and Listeria. One lot had not yet been distributed.

The one to watch for is Performance Dog raw pet food, lot code 072219, sold frozen in two-pound pouches.

The FDA, however, is warning about any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food made on or after July 22, 2019. These batches have no lot codes on the packaging.

If you have any Performance Dog purchased after July 22, 2019, throw it out, the FDA says.

Performance Dog raw pet food is a serious threat to human and animal health and because these products are frozen people may still have them in the freezer.

People with symptoms of Salmonella or Listeria poisoning should see their doctor. If your pet has symptoms see your veterinarian.