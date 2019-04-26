Iowa-Bred Dogs Have Disease That Can Pass to Humans

MONDAY, May 13, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Several dogs from a small-dog breeding facility in Iowa have been confirmed to have a disease that can be passed to people, according to state veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand.

"Canine brucellosis" affects only dogs and humans and is spread through reproductive fluids, said the Iowa Department of Public Health, USA Today reported.

"We are in the process of notifying the individuals who have custody of the exposed dogs," the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said in a statement. "Both the animals and the facilities are quarantined while the dogs undergo clinical testing."

In dogs, signs of the disease include infertility, spontaneous abortions and stillbirths. In people, symptoms include fever, sweats, headache, joint pain and weakness, the state health department said.

Kaisand advised people who recently acquired a small dog from Marion County to get their dog tested, USA Today reported.

"The threat to most pet owners is considered very low," the state's statement said. "Dog breeders, veterinary staff and anyone who comes in contact with blood, tissues and fluids during the birthing process may be at higher risk and should consult their primary care physician."