Study: Raw Dog Food Can Be Risky for Pet, Family

TUESDAY, March 5, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- High levels of harmful bacteria found in many raw meat dog foods may be dangerous for more than just Fido, a new study suggests.

Not only can these foods put a dog at risk, but people who live with that dog, particularly the elderly, young and immunocompromised, are vulnerable, scientists say.

"This research offers further compelling evidence to support vets' concerns about the potential animal and public health risks associated with feeding pets a raw meat-based diet," said veterinarian Dr. Daniella Dos Santos. She is junior vice president of the British Veterinary Association.

"Bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella can cause significant gastrointestinal disease in animals," Dos Santos explained.

"Pets can also shed potentially harmful pathogens present in raw food into their environment, so there is a risk to owners both in handling the food and coming into contact with the animal. Pet owners who choose to feed a raw food diet should be aware of the potential health risks and take full precautions while storing and handling the food," she warned.

Raw meat-based diets have become popular for dogs in recent years. Unlike commercial dog foods, raw meat products are not heat-treated or freeze-dried to pasteurize their contents.

Researchers led by Dr. Ingrid Hansson, from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Uppsala, Sweden, analyzed samples from 60 packs of raw meat products for dogs. The food came from 10 different manufacturers in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany or England. The products contained either uncooked meat and/or edible bones and/or organs from cattle, chicken, lamb, turkeys, pigs, ducks, reindeer or salmon.

The samples were checked for bacteria that could potentially pose a health risk to animals and people: Enterobacteriaceae species; Clostridium perfringens, salmonella and campylobacter species.

All 60 samples contained Enterobacteriaceae species, which are indicators of fecal contamination. Levels varied, but 31 (52 percent) of the samples had levels above the European Union (EU) maximum of 5,000 bacteria per gram.

Most of the species detected in the samples are not known to cause infection, but E. coli -- found in a third of the samples -- does produce infection.