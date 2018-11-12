Animal, Bug Bites a Billion-Dollar Burden

TUESDAY, Dec. 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The bites of insects, spiders and dogs are a $1 billion yearly drain on the U.S. health care system, a new study has calculated.

And climate change is only going to make matters worse, researchers contend.

Attacks by mountain lions, bears and alligators get the most press, but the tiniest critters create the most work for emergency room doctors. Bug bites and stings account for more than half of all animal-related trips to the ER, the study authors discovered.

Bites from ticks, mosquitoes, fleas and spiders caused 41 percent of animal-related injuries, while another 13 percent of ER visits were prompted by a hornet, wasp or bee sting.

"As climate change occurs, their habitat will increase," said lead researcher Dr. Joseph Forrester, a trauma/critical care fellow at Stanford University in California. "We've already seen that with tick populations and mosquito populations. We would anticipate over time more people in traditionally temperate climates will be exposed."

For the study, Forrester and his colleagues reviewed five years of data to examine the extent and cost of animal-related injuries that are treated by emergency doctors.

Between 2010 and 2014, nearly 6.5 million people wound up in an emergency department as a result of injuries sustained from creatures great and small.

Beside insects, dogs were the next most common cause of injury, with canine bites accounting for 1 in 4 animal-related ER visits.

Only 3 percent of people needed hospitalization due to an animal wound, with bites from insects and spiders accounting for a quarter of those admissions.

Many of these hospitalizations likely were due to allergic reactions to insect venom, said Dr. Jennifer Stankus, an emergency physician with Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash.

"The No. 1 cause for death in the back country is an allergic reaction," said Stankus, who wasn't involved with the study. "It's funny to me how such a small little creature can take you down, but they can."

Another quarter of hospitalizations were due to bites from venomous snakes or lizards, which can be costly to treat, Stankus said.