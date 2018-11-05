FDA Hopes to Spare Dogs in Veterinary Drug Trials

FRIDAY, Nov. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- As part of a new effort to cut the use of dogs in drug trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday launched an initiative to keep canines out of studies for certain veterinary medicines.

The project is aimed at "bioequivalence" trials -- studies conducted to test whether a new generic version of a drug is equivalent in effectiveness and safety to an existing medicine.

Often, these drug tests involve live dogs who are treated with the drug and then euthanized and autopsied, to examine how the medicine affected tissues and organs.

But under the new plan, such trials may become obsolete, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in an agency news release.

"Our goal is to do one single study involving a small number of dogs where the dogs will only be subject to minimally invasive blood sampling, and adopted as pets at the completion of the short trial -- to eliminate the need for the use of dogs in certain types of future studies, some where they might have been euthanized," Gottlieb explained.

The new research is aimed at validating that approach, so that bioequivalency studies could dispense with the need to use live canines.

Gottlieb said the move away from live animals would be especially important for the testing of veterinary medicines like anti-parasite drugs, which need to be absorbed internally.

"For anti-parasitic drugs that act locally within the gastrointestinal tract, this has historically required data gathered from terminal studies, meaning the animals were artificially infected with gastrointestinal parasites and then euthanized at the conclusion of the study," Gottlieb said.

This was done "so that researchers could physically examine the GI tract for parasites or parasite damage, to evaluate whether the drug was effective," he noted.

However, the proposed new study might get around the need for euthanization altogether.

In the new trial, three groups of dogs will each receive three pills over the course of several months. Blood tests will be drawn to see if concentrations of the medicines are equivalent to those seen in the dogs treated with a similar, already marketed drug.