FDA: Pets May Have Bad Reactions to Flea Medicine

FRIDAY, Sept. 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Flea medicines protect your pet, but some animals can have serious side effects from products containing isoxazoline, U.S. health officials warn.

Although most dogs and cats handle this powerful pesticide just fine, others can have severe reactions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

Isoxazoline products have been associated with neurologic reactions, including muscle tremors, loss of muscle control and seizures. Most dogs and cats don't have bad reactions to these products, but seizures can occur even if they haven't happened before, the agency said.

The FDA-approved drugs in this class are:

Bravecto

Credelio

Nexgard

Simparica

Although these products can be safely used for most cats and dogs, the FDA advised that you check with your veterinarian to review your pet's medical history to be sure these products are safe for your pet.

The FDA said that many types of tick and flea products are available. Discussing the various options with your veterinarian can help you make an informed choice that's best for your pet.

Should your cat or dog develop any of the negative symptoms linked with isoxazoline, consult your veterinarian, the FDA advised.

Because the agency keeps track of the negative side effects of these products, you and your veterinarian can report cases to the manufacturer of the product, who will pass that report to the FDA. You can also report problems directly to the agency.

To report a problem or to get more information about the product you use, contact the following companies directly:

Merck Animal Health (Bravecto): 800-224-5318

Elanco Animal Health (Credelio): 888-545-5973

Merial (Nexgard): 888-637-4251

Zoetis (Simparica): 888-963-8471

If you or your veterinarian have additional questions, contact the FDA at [email protected], or call 240-402-7002.