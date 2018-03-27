Recall: Treats May Spike Dog’s Thyroid Hormones

Mar. 27, 2018 -- If your dog has been super thirsty lately, been urinating a lot, been restless, lost weight, or had a rapid heart rate, you may want to check their dog treats.

For the second time in a year, the FDA is alerting consumers that certain kinds of beef dog treats may contain high levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The thyroid hormone comes from ground livestock gullets -- cuts of meat from the cow’s throat. When these parts are used to make dog treats, it can send a dog’s thyroid gland into overdrive. Continued exposure to tainted treats can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing, heart damage, and, in some cases, even death.

The current recall involves lots of Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers and Milo's Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon. The Steak Grillers products come in 10-, 18-, and 22-ounce bags and carry “Best If Used By” dates of 11/15/2018 and 4/26/2019. The UPC codes on the packages are 0 79100518227, 0 79100518234, and 0 79100527762. The Grilled Burger Bites come in a 15-ounce bag and carry a use-by date of 11/19/2018. The UPC code on affected Burger Bites package is 0 7910052126 5.

If you have any of those treats, J.M. Smucker, the company that makes them, recommends that you stop feeding them to your dog. If you have questions or want a refund, you can call 888-569-6767.

So far, the FDA has received reports of three affected dogs tied to the current recall. If your dog has any unusual symptoms, contact your vet immediately.

Last March, the FDA warned about Blue Wilderness Wet Food for Adult Dogs and Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs. Certain lots of those products were also recalled after reports of illnesses in dogs.