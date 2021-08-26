How to Read Your Dog's Body Language

Dogs don't communicate through speech as humans do. Instead, they have an advanced set of non-verbal cues that they use to communicate with each other and with us. They use their entire body to do this — eyes, ears, mouth, tail, overall body movement, and more. While dogs do use their voices for noises such as whining, yawning, or barking, their body movements are crucial to their communication. By looking at the following signs, you can better understand how your dog is communicating with their body language.

Tail Wagging

Many people think that all tail wagging means a dog is excited and happy. However, this is not entirely true. To understand what your dog may be trying to communicate, be sure to look for things like:

How fast their tail is wagging

If their tail is wagging sideways or perpendicularly

If their tail is making twitching movements‌

If their tail is moving faster, this means they are more excited. Tail wagging to the left is usually a negative arousal symptom. Tail wagging that moves the dog’s whole body is generally a happy wag reserved for loved ones.‌

Where the dog places their tail relative to the ground is another essential key to understanding their mood. If your dog's tail is lower to the ground, between their hind legs, or otherwise lowered, they might be feeling submissive or fearful. Conversely, if your dog is holding their tail up, they may be feeling aggressive, confident, or happy.‌

Some dog breeds have naturally lowered or heightened tails. Get to know your dog’s tail movements and how they relate to the situation you're in at the time.