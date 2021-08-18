How to Bathe Your Dog

Bathing your dog is essential for maintaining the health of their skin and coat of fur. How often should you bathe your dog and how can you make the process easier? These dog bath time tips help you get started.

Start Early For the best long-term results, start bathing your dog as a puppy. This way you can help your dog acclimate to bath time and understand that taking a bath is a regular part of their life. If you have questions about how soon you should begin bathing your puppy, talk to your veterinarian for tips.‌‌ The ASPCA recommends quarterly baths for your dog. Your dog's first bath may be around eight weeks old. If your dog's needs are different, you can talk to your veterinarian. Unlike humans, dogs don’t need frequent baths to stay clean and healthy. Your dog may need a bath more often if they spend a lot of time outside or have certain skin conditions.

Consider Their Fur and Skin Different breeds of dogs have different bathing needs. Some dogs need additional vitamins and minerals to ensure their fur stays healthy and shiny. Dogs with long fur may need a conditioning treatment to help prevent tangles.‌ Dogs with sensitive or itchy skin may need specialized treatments. You may need to invest in a shampoo that has soothing ingredients and prevents dryness. Talk to your vet about what breed(s) your dog is and what shampoo and conditioner is best for your pet. If your dog has white fur, you may need a cleanser that doesn’t contain any dyes. If you use a shampoo that is tinted orange, your dog’s coat may begin to turn orange over time. If the shampoo bottle is not clear, unscrew the lid and peek at the shampoo to see what color it is.