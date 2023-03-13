FDA Approves Drug for Cats With Allergic Skin Disease

FRIDAY, March 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Cats constantly licking and chewing because of a skin condition called feline allergic dermatitis may benefit from a new generic treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA approved Modulis for Cats on March 29, making it the first generic cyclosporine oral solution for cats with skin conditions resulting from this allergic dermatitis.

The immunosuppressant drug tamps down the allergic process that causes cats with this condition to be itchy.

The medication contains the same concentration and dosage of cyclosporine as an approved brand-name drug, Atopica for Cats. That medication was approved in August 2011.

Cats with this condition can be intensely itchy. They may lick, chew and scratch at their skin and hair.

This can cause them to develop other skin issues, including miliary dermatitis, lesions known as eosinophilic plaques and hair loss.

Cats need to be at least 6 months old and weigh 3 pounds to use the medication, which is only available from a veterinarian.