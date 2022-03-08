Aug. 3, 2022 – Americans are notorious for overfeeding their pets. In 2018, nearly 56 million cats and 50 million dogs were overweight or obese. But when you can’t manage to cut down on the kibble and pare back the pâté, could weight loss surgery be the answer for your overstuffed companions?

To answer the question, veterinarians at Cornell University performed slimming surgery on a pair of obese cats. A few days post-op, the animals were off pain medication and eating normally. Within 2 months, the cats shed half of the weight they gained during the study.

“There have been a lot of studies on weight loss surgery on animals, but for people,” said Nicole Buote, DVM, a veterinary surgeon at Cornell who performed the operations. “To my knowledge, this is one of the first times that the surgery was done to look at its benefit for animals, as opposed to benefits for people.”

Partial Gastrectomy – What Is It?

Buote and her colleagues performed a partial gastrectomy on the two cats after they’d been fattened up to be 50% more than their ideal body weight. Even then, neither kitty was awfully potbellied; one weighed 15 pounds before surgery, the other 9 pounds – a far meow, er, cry, from being a record holder.