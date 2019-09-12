Special Kitty Cat Food Recalled

Dec. 9, 2019 -- Certain lots of Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate that may pose a risk to cats' health have been recalled, the J. M. Smucker Co. said.

The recalled products may contain ingredients that don't meet quality and safety standards, according to the company.

Cats who eat the recalled products may develop nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty walking and seizures. In extreme cases, there is a risk of death.

Cat owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if their cat has any symptoms, the company said.

The recalled cat food was sold in grocery stores across the United States and online. For more information, call 888-569-6767 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

