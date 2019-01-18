Plague: What to Know in 2019

Jan. 18, 2019 -- Wyoming's Department of Health has confirmed another case of plague in a cat, the third in the past 6 months in the state.

No human cases of plague, spread by fleas, have been reported during that time, but public health officials are advising people to practice flea control for their household pets and to take animals who appear sick to the vet immediately.

"Most of the cats had a history of going outside," says Karl Musgrave, DVM, state public health veterinarian.

They probably were exposed to fleas when outside hunting rodents, he says. With awareness of the symptoms, and prompt treatment, the disease is treatable in pets and humans, he says.

"The cats all lived," Musgrave says.