United Pet Group Recalls More Rawhide Chews

United Pet Group is expanding its voluntary recall of rawhide dog chew products sold under multiple brands.

The chews, distributed nationwide, were processed at plants in Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil with a chemical used to clean food processing equipment. The chemical is not approved in the U.S. for processing rawhide dog chews.

The FDA received a few reports of pet illness associated with the products. Dogs who take in the chemical can have stomach irritation, including vomiting and diarrhea, and less of an appetite. Dogs may need to be treated by a veterinarian, depending on how bad the symptoms are.

The company delivered the chews nationwide through retailers in stores and online. It has removed them from inventory.

The recall is for products with expiration dates of June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020.

These brands have been added to the recall: Companion, Dentley’s, Enzadent, Dentahex, Essential Everyday, Exer-Hides, Good Lovin’, Petco, Hill Country Fare, and Priority Pet.

The following brands were in the original recall from earlier this month: American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide -- Good-n-Fun and Healthy Hide -- Good-n-Fit).

To see the full list of recalled products, go to the FDA expanded recall news release here and the original recall news release here.

People who have purchased the products are urged to throw them away or return them for a full refund to either United Pet Group or their place of purchase. People who have questions or want a refund can call United Pet Group from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET at 855-215-4962.