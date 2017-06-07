What Pet Owners Should Know About Dog Flu

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A highly contagious flu that infects dogs and can be fatal is spreading throughout the United States.

"New viruses emerge in animals periodically, and this is an example of a virus that got transmitted from birds to dogs," said Colin Parrish, a professor of virology at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Ithaca, N.Y. "It's a new canine virus."

This is an H3N2 flu virus that emerged in Asia in 2005 and spread to the United States, probably in dogs brought over from Korea in 2015, Parrish added.

About 80 percent of the dogs that come into contact with this virus catch the flu, according to Dr. Joe Kinnarney, the immediate past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Parrish said it was first seen in Chicago and spread to other areas in the Midwest. Recent outbreaks have occurred in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. This particular strain of flu seems to be more contagious than an earlier dog flu seen in 2004, Parrish said.

"We did have a second introduction of this virus into Los Angeles back in March from dogs brought out of Asia not properly quarantined, and an outbreak occurred there with a different lineage of the virus," said Edward Dubovi, a professor of virology at Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine.

"If these groups that want to rescue dogs from Asia continue to irresponsibly bring them into the United States, then this flu is going to be reintroduced now and then as they bring in infected dogs," Dubovi said.

The good news is "there's no evidence that this flu infects humans," Parrish said.

But much like human flu, which spreads where people congregate, dog flu spreads when dogs gather, Parrish said. That can include shelters, doggy day care places, kennels, dog shows and dog parks.

People can also transmit this flu to dogs, Kinnarney noted. "I can be touching a dog that has the virus and then go to touch another dog, and I can give that dog the virus," he explained.