Dog Food Recalled After Tests Find Euthanasia Drug

April 28, 2017 -- Party Animal is recalling dog food that tested positive for a pet euthanasia drug.

The voluntary recall affects the company’s Cocolicious dog food brand. A Texas retailer told the company that a customer had taken samples of their dog food to a testing lab, and the drug pentobarbital was found in them.



“The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority. We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. As pet parents ourselves, we take this matter seriously,” Party Animal said in a recent news release.



The affected products include 13-ounce cans of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food (Lot #0136E15204 04, best by July 2019) and 13-ounce cans of Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food (Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019).



“If pet parents have cans with either of those lot numbers in their possession, they should return them to the place of purchase and will of course receive a full refund,” the company said.



Party Animal is working with distributors and retailers to find out if any other beef-flavored foods are still being sold, and if so, to recall them immediately, the company said.